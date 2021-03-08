Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,954.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 162,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.00 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.