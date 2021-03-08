Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.79. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

