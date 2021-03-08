Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in MEDNAX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MD opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

