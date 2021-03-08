Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.61 Million in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 593,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Potbelly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

