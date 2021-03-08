Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Insiders sold 228,984 shares of company stock valued at $17,708,420 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

