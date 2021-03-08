Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

