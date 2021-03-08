Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.