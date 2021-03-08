Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

