Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,767 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Weis Markets worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMK opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

