Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

