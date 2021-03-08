Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,784 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CNS shares. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNS stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

