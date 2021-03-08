Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,679 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in POSCO by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $69.84.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

