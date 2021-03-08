Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,979 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,494 shares of company stock worth $7,963,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.