Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,273 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMC stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.46. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

