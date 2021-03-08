Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,640 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

