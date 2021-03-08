Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 197,437 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Gogo worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.