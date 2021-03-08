Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,203 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $69.49 on Monday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $341.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

