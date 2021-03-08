Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,488 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.