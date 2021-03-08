Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,010 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SkyWest worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 81.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.33 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.