Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 811,027 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 811,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Invacare worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Invacare during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE:IVC opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.