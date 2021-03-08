Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.65

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ryder System by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

