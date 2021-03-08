Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $155,448.30 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $155,448.30 and $33.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,897.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.38 or 0.03425255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.00366002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.29 or 0.01006510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00417754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00360590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00249889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,998,659 coins and its circulating supply is 27,881,347 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

