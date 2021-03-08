Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.39 for the period.

SBRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. 3,257,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $18.95.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.