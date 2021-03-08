SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,399.64

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $560,399.64 and approximately $222,506.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00464192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00067619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00076009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00081343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00451484 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

