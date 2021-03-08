Safe Market Cap Reaches $6.39 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $61,213.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001308 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

