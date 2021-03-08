SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0469

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $86,946.02 and approximately $260.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000821 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

