SafeInsure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,082.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $311,022.83 and $5,082.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00020767 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,407,248 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

