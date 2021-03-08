SafePal (SFP) Trading 30.1% Higher This Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $233.57 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SafePal Profile
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
