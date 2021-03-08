Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $23.69 million and $13,788.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

