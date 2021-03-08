Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.00 ($131.76).

SAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €111.72 and a 200-day moving average of €106.46. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

