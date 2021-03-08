Sakura Bloom (SKB) One Day Volume Hits $25,264.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $503,123.61 and approximately $25,264.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00334483 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.