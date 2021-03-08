Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 5.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.35. 1,624,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,509,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.