Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 5.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.35. 1,624,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,509,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
