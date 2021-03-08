salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

