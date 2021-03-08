Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.21

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

