SALT Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $33,498.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

