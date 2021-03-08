San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.95. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 40,757 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.
