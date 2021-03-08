Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.20. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,043. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.