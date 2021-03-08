Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.32% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $141,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

