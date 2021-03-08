Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.76% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $149,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.36 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

