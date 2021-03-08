Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,198,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

