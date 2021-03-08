Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $470.00 and last traded at $470.00. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SUVPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.22.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.