Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.53

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 56175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
