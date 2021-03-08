Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.53

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 56175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

