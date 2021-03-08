Scala Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,260.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $14,260.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00448894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00067424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00464450 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,618,854,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,818,854,177 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

