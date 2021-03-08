Scala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,186.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded up 101.9% against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.82 million and $8,186.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,616,469,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,816,469,177 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

