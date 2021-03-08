Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.65. 424,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 294,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

