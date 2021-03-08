Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.