Science Applications International Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

