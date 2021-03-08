Scott Terrillion Sells 3,090 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $55,558.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80.

CARA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $903.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

