ScPrime 1-Day Volume Tops $18,949.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $18,949.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,032,205 coins and its circulating supply is 33,348,594 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net . The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

Buying and Selling ScPrime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

