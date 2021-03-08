Scrypta Market Capitalization Tops $158,331.72 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $158,331.72 and $22.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000817 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,096,204 coins and its circulating supply is 16,296,204 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

